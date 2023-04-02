Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $40.63 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.95 or 0.00258602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

