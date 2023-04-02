ABCMETA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $884.56 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $884.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00029643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,095.43 or 1.00067123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001632 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $555.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

