Acala Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $64.59 million and $2.23 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.46 or 1.00125319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10000451 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,466,267.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.