Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CME Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,231,000 after buying an additional 159,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,740,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,348,000 after buying an additional 148,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.84. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

