Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $199.78. 6,634,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

