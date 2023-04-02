Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

