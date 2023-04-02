Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.17. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 47,700 shares changing hands.

Africa Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Africa Energy

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.