Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.
NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
