Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agenus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

