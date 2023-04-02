Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.35.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robotti Robert increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

