Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.37 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $42.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,416,817,790 coins and its circulating supply is 7,145,789,242 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.