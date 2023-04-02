Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Reduced by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

