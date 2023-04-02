Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

