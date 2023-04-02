AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.93.
AltaGas Stock Up 0.6 %
ALA stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.26. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.