AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.93.

ALA stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.26. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

