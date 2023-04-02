Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

AEE opened at $86.39 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

