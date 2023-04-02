American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AXL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.81. 826,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,030. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Insider Activity

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

