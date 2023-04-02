American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.62.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $17,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

