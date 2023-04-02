Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170,524 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 9.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

