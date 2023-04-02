Analysts Issue Forecasts for IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for IceCure Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 550.34% and a negative return on equity of 89.17%.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

