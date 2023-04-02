Analysts Set Expectations for DiaSorin S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $111.33 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

