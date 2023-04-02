Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $8.00

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Jounce Therapeutics
In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929 over the last three months. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance
JNCE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.