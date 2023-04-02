Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $8.00

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Jounce Therapeutics

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929 over the last three months. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

