Analyzing UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 5.73% 2.66% 0.92% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.52 billion 8.91 $86.92 million $0.25 164.24 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Analyst Ratings

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UDR and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 7 9 0 2.56 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $47.66, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than UDR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. UDR pays out 608.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. UDR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UDR beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

