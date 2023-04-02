AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 15.1% in March

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 851,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 2,959,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

