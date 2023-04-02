Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.81 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

