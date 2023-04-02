Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $8.06 million and $619,047.28 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

