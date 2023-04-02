Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 488,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 282,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

