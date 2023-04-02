Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $860.45 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.24986019 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $707,105,834.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

