Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

