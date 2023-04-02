Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arco Platform Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of ARCE opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $623.08 million, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

