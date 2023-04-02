Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $88.10 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $88.10 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002997 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

