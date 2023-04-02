Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Saturday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.35.
