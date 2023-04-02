ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ARR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

