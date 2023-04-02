Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.59) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Aroundtown Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

