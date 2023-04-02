Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 12.5% in March

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

