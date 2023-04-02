Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 487,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,744. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

