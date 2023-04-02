ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $30.83 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029441 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.47 or 1.00018308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04557786 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,015,301.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.