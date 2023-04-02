Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $12.06. Ashford shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 2,307 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AINC. B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ashford Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

