Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.