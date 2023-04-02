Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 640 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

BAC stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

