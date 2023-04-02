Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 7,269 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

