Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.