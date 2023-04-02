Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $208.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $220.31.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

