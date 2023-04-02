Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 323 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

