Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Insider Juliet Davenport Acquires 13,000 Shares

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) insider Juliet Davenport bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,298.81).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

LON:ROOF opened at GBX 85.55 ($1.05) on Friday. Atrato Onsite Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75.93 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £128.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4,277.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.58.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is currently -25,000.00%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

