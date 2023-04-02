AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $68.58.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

