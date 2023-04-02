Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 14,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

