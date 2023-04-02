Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $132.51 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $132.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.89 or 0.00060781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002997 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,010,189 coins and its circulating supply is 325,947,469 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

