Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

