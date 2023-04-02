Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of AXLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

