Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Axcella Health Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of AXLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Axcella Health Company Profile
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.