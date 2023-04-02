AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
