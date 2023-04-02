B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Harrow Health accounts for 0.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Harrow Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

About Harrow Health

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.16. 330,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,335. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

